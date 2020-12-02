Brownwood reports 45th COVID-19 death, 41 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 41 new positive COVID-19 test results and one additional death.

A man in his 80s, who was a resident at a nursing home, became the 45th person to die with COVID-19 in the county. It is unknown if he had underlying health conditions.

There were also 16 recoveries reported, and there are currently 18 people hospitalized in Brown County.

Upcoming Free Mobile COVID-19 Test Dates:

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 mobile testing team will be in Brownwood on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium located at 3206 Milam Drive.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: