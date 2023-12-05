BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just as fast as the holidays whip around, it seems like the Salvation Army’s kettle bell ringers are never too far behind. But, you may notice fewer red kettles in Brownwood this year.

Funds collected through the red kettles go back to the community. It’s the main fundraiser by the Salvation Army, which proceeds go towards helping fund programs for people experiencing homelessness and provides meals for the community.

To help that initiative, bell ringing volunteers are asking their community to step up:

Service Center Manager Kelly Crenshaw told KTAB/KRBC they need all the help they can get. In the meantime, they’re taking things day by day.

“We have five kettles here in Brownwood at five different locations, been running 12 hours a day, two-hour shifts. So, I need approximately 30 volunteers per day,” said Crenshaw.

If you are unable to volunteer, help spread the word or donate to the red kettles next time you shop at Walmart. Follow this link to learn how you can volunteer.