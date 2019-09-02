Brownwood U.S. Army veteran among the victims of the Odessa shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Army veteran Kameron Brown was among the victims of the Odessa shooting.

Kameron’s life was taken away in the Odessa shooting incident where a gunman shot multiple people, including a 17-month old child and several police officers. The tragic event left 7 people dead.

Kameron was a resident of Brownwood, Texas. The veteran served in Afghanistan and had been an employee of Standard Safety & Supply, a first-aid and fire protection service for over a year.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss a member of our team. Kameron Brown died tragically as a victim of the senseless and horrifying shootings that occurred in and around Odessa on Saturday,” said Standard Safety and Supply on a Facebook post. “We have been in contact with Kameron’s family to offer our deepest sympathies and support. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this most difficult time.”

Kameron was a member of the Coleman High School of 2007, he leaves behind a mother, a sister, and many friends.

A GoFundMe page is being shared to help Brown’s loved ones cover the funeral expenses.

If you wish to donate click HERE.

