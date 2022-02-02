BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In light of the Winter Storm Warning from noon Wednesday until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the City of Brownwood updated its Winter Weather Precautions and Information.

The National Weather Service forecasted the Brownwood area to experience a significant amount of snow, sleet and ice.

The City said the most important thing is to prepare ahead of time, if possible.

You are encouraged to register your cell phone number and email address to receive emergency alerts from the City of Brownwood. Register for CivicReady Alerts here.

To report any power outages with Oncor:

Follow this link

Call: (888) 313-4747

Text: “OUT” to 66267

To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

Winterizing your pipes

According to the release from the City of Brownwood, on Winter Weather Preparedness, there are a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing.

To keep from freezing on an outside wall, let hot and cold water drip at night from a faucet

Allow more heat to warm uninsulated pipes under the sink or near an outer wall, by opening cabinet doors

If you go away, have someone check on your house daily during low temperatures- or drain and shut off the water system

Should the pipes freeze, make sure you know how to shut off the water, to avoid a bursted pipe

Heating the home

The City of Brownwood says, when heating your home in cold weather, it’s best to install a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

If the power goes out, you can keep warm by closing off rooms and dressing in layers.

NEVER run a generator inside the home

While using a kerosene heater, follow instructions and crack open a window for ventillation

With a wood-burning stove or fireplace, keep a screen around the open flames

Never use gasoline to start a fireplace

Do not close the fireplace damper while ashes are hot

Never burn charcoal indoors

Taking care of the animals

Bring pets inside

When using salt on slick areas, avoid animal paws and areas where they walk

Travel precautions

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) strongly advises that if you must drive, do so with caution. Avoid bridges and overpasses when possible, and allow more distance between vehicles. TxDOT says to not use cruise control and to not press on the brakes suddenly. Above all else, drive carefully.

Emergency shelters

An overnight shelter and warming center will be available at the Brown County Home Solutions, located at 1101 Avenue D in Brownwood.

The City of Brownwood does require COVID-19 testing upon entry to the warming center. If the center is at capacity, or there is a large-scale power outage, Brownwood says another warming shelter will be opened.

For additional information on preparedness tips, click here.