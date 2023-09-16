SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person has died following a three-car collision that occurred in Schleicher County on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to a release made by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. on State Highway 190, approximately 9.5 miles east of Eldorado, Texas.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the crash occurred after a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on the highway collided head-on with a Dodge 1500 traveling eastbound while attempting to use a no-pass zone to pass a towing trailer also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Silverado, 38-year-old Claudia Guadalupe Castillo of Brownwood, Texas, was later pronounced dead by the Schleicher County Justice of the Peace. The driver of the Dodge, 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Setchfield of Christoval, Texas, was transported to Shannon Medical Center for incapacitating injuries. The driver of the towing trailer was uninjured.

At the time of the accident, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. All drivers involved were wearing seatbelts during the collision. The posted speed limit in the area is 75 mph.