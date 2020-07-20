18-year-old shot after suspect began randomly shooting at people during fight in Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-year-old was shot when a suspect began randomly shooting at people during a fight in Brownwood.
Brownwood police say Joefty Ivan Rodriguez, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting, which took place outside a home on the 1700 block of Main Blvd around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
A police report reveals a large fight broke out in front of the home after several people drove to this location to confront someone inside.
Sometime during the fight, the report says Rodriguez, “exited a vehicle and began randomly shooting a pistol at people.”
An 18-year-old victim was hit and sustained life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition at Baylor-Scott and White in Temple.
The report reveals Rodriguez did admit to firing a weapon during the fight.
He remains held in the Brown County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
