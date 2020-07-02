Armed suspect on the run after entering Brownwood home while fleeing from police, confronting family inside

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed suspect is on the run after entering a home in Brownwood while fleeing police and confronting the family inside.

The family barricaded themselves inside the back bedroom of a home on the 2300 block of S. 12th Street after Selso Ortiz Martinez unlawfully entered while brandishing a pistol.

Police say Martinez was fleeing from police, who contacted him near the Brownwood Public Library to arrest him on a felony narcotic warrant just after 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Martinez fled the scene in his vehicle then began running through alleyways, over fences, and into backyards before entering the occupied home.

The family successfully exited through a window and went safely to police, who were positioned outside.

Martinez somehow evaded officers, including a SWAT team, and escaped the residence.

“Mr Martinez is considered armed and dangerous. He is of slender build, approximately 5ft 7in tall, and weighs 165lbs. He has short brown hair and possibly a goatee,” a press release reveals.

Anyone who knows where Martinez may be located is asked to contact Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

