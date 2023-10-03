BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County Juvenile Correctional Officer accused of slamming an inmate on the floor has been arrested.

Austin Baugh, 29, was taken into custody on an Assault charge Tuesday at the conclusion of an Office of Inspector General investigation.

A press release from investigators state Baugh was caught on both overhead surveillance video and body-worn camera video grabbing an 18-year-old inmate then lifting him up and slamming him on the floor.

The inmate suffered a laceration above his eye and a minor concussion during the incident.

Investigators say this incident violated the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s use of force policy and Baugh now faces the possibility of jail time and a fine of up to $4,000.

No further information is available at this time.