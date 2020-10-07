Brownwood High School cancels varsity football activities after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood High School is cancelling all varsity football activities until further notice after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The student received positive test results Tuesday, prompting multiple students to be quarantined until they are cleared to return to campus.

BISD officials say the affected student was last on campus October 2, and varsity football activities are expected to resume October 19.

“Varsity games with Midlothian Heritage on October 9 and La Vega on October 16 are canceled,” according to a press release.

Brownwood ISD is now in the process of contacting all students who may have been in contact with the affected individual.

