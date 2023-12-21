BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes and family violence.

Gino Valadez of Brownwood received his 20-year prison sentence Friday after being convicted for Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography, and Assault Family Violence during a trail.

The 35th Judicial District Court says Valadez is accused of violently sexually abusing a 16-year-old he had an ongoing relationship with and that he even took pictures and videos of some of these encounters on his phone.

When he was out on bond during this investigation, he is also accused of repeatedly strangling his girlfriend at the time.

No further information has been released.



