Brownwood mother sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to murder of 2-year-old child

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood mother accused of causing head injuries that killed her 2-year-old child has been sentenced to 50 years for murder.

Vanessa Narvaez, 21, pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder and received her 50-year sentenced Thursday.

A press release states police were called to the scene of Narvaez’s residence at Villas Apartments located at 4235 S. US 377 in November 2018 and found the child, Anival Ivan Narvaez, in critical condition.

After being rushed to Brownwood Regional Medical Center then flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center, Anival died in surgery.

Narvaez’s story about how the child got hurt was inconsistent with the injuries, according to the press release.

