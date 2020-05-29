Brownwood police need help identifying persons of interest in animal cruelty case

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police need help identifying two persons of interest in an animal cruelty case.
Photographs of the individuals – one male and one female – were circulated on the Brownwood Police Department’s Facebook page Friday afternoon. They could be driving a gray colored Dodge truck.
Anyone with information on the possible identities or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Salazar at (325)646-2525.
Information can also be left in a private message on Facebook.
The details of the animal cruelty investigation were not disclosed.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
