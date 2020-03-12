Brownwood police searching for missing teen

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for a missing teen who could be in danger if she doesn’t take her medication.

Celest Mendez-Sandoval, 15, went missing from her home in Brownwood March 11.

Police describe Celest as, “slim build, 5’01”tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brownwood Police Department at (325)646-2525.

