BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a wallet from a handicapped woman.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the location of the theft, which has not been disclosed to the public.

A social media post reveals the suspect was seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on this suspects whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Brownwood Police Detective Salazar at (325)646-2525.