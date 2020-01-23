Brownwood resident won $2.5 million from scratch ticket purchased in Anson

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood resident won $2.5 million from a scratch lottery ticket purchased in Anson.

The ticket, which was the Instant Millionaire game, was purchased at Crossroads at 1702 Commercial Avenue.

Lottery officials say the winner of the ticket, identified only as a Brownwood resident, has elected to remain anonymous.

“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes,” according to press release.

This ticket was the 5th of ten $2.5 million prizes offered by the Instant Millionaire game.

