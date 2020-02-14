Brownwood woman wins car on ‘Price is Right’

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood woman lived out a life-long dream by winning a car during a recent taping of the Price is Right.

Teresa Vazquez won a $17,000 Chevy Sonic by playing the Hole in One miniture golf game.

Brownwood Bulletin reports she unexpectedly sank the ball in on her first shot.

“I never, ever thought this would happen. We were going to see his family in California and I knew we were going to be there seven days,” Vazquez told the newspaper. “I was thinking of what we could do besides go to Hollywood. I told him I wanted to go the Price is Right, I’ve never been there and I always wanted to go. I came home the next day and he had got tickets through the internet and I just could not believe it. He said we got priority tickets which meant we were going in.”

Vazquez was wearing a Brownwood Lions t-shirt when she won, and she even made it into the showcase showdown.

