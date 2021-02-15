City of Brownwood sets up warming shelter due to power outages

BROWNWOOD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Brownwood is setting up a temporary warming facility at the Depot Civic Center at 600 E. Depot Street. The Depot will be open until 5:00 p.m. The purpose of opening the Depot is to have a warm place for people to go if electricity is out in their homes for a prolonged period. We encourage residents to stay home until the electricity has been out for an hour or more, as it may be a rolling power outage.

The Vine Street underpass is closed, so access the Depot from Adams Street. Chairs and tables are set up in the Depot. You may bring board games, books, and other activities to pass the time, as long as it is not disruptive to others. We encourage people to dress warmly and bring a blanket. The facility is heated but may still feel cool due to the extremely low temperatures.

The warming facility is not intended for overnight stays. If overnight accommodations are needed, contact Chief Eric Hicks at (325)800-9794 for Brownwood residents and Darrell Johnston, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator, at (325)302-3188 for Brown County residents.

For more information on how to report power outages and tips for protecting your home, pets, and property, go to https://www.brownwoodtexas.gov/585/Winter-Weather