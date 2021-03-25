False Alarm: ‘Immediate evacuation’ order accidentally issued for Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County residents may have been a little alarmed after a false evacuation alert was issued Thursday afternoon.

“A false emergency alert was issued for an immediate evacuation of Brown County due to an incident in Sommervell County,” according to the City of Brownwood.

The false alert was displayed as follows:

Civil authority has issued an immediate evacuation notice for the following counties/areas: Brown, Tx; United States; Delaware. @ 1:46 p.m. March 25, 2021.

Brown County authorities have checked with both Sommervell County and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to confirm the alert was sent in error.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the false emergency alert.