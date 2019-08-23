Juvenile justice employee arrested after being accused of having sex with inmate in Brownwood

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A 34-year-old Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee was arrested Thursday after being accused of having sex with an inmate, according to a press release from the agency Friday.

Daniel Holmes was hired to work as a Youth Development Coach at Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood in Nov. 2018. Holmes was arrested Thursday after the TJJD Inspector General’s Office investigated allegations of an incident that occurred in July or August.

“Homes, while an employee of the TJJD, engaged in sexual intercourse with an individual known to him to be under the supervision of the TJJD,” the Inspector General’s Office wrote in a press release.

Following his arrest, Holmes was fired from his role at TJJD. In a statement to the press, TJJD Executive Director Camile Cain condemned the alleged act.

“I want to make clear that any employee who commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law,” Cain said in a statement. “TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect or criminal activity to report it immediately.”

He was arrested and booked into Brown County Jail and faces a felony charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody. If convicted, he could face up to $10,000 as a fine and between 180 days and 2 years in prison.

