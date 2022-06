BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been arrested after making threatening comments on social media about Brownwood ISD.

Brownwood ISD officials say the man made a post on social media late the night of May 31, saying there were Improvised Explosive Devices and C4 explosives at a BISD campus.

Police worked with the district to canvass and clear all campuses and the suspect who made the threat is in custody.

His identity has not been released.

School is resuming as usual.