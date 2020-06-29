1 dead, 3 – including children – injured after suspected drunk driver hits people in yard of Brownwood home

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person is dead and three others, including children, are injured after a suspected drunk driver hit several people in the front yard of a Brownwood home.

The people, identified as occupants of a home on the 2400 block of Southside Drive and their friends, were moving furniture from a trailer when a pickup truck left the roadway and went into their front yard around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kimberly Renee Allen, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and another adult as well as a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old child, were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators determined Margaret Marie Harper, 38, the driver of the pickup, was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash.

She has been arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with Vehicle, three counts of Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle, and one count of Driving with an Invalid License.

The investigation into this fatal crash is still underway.

