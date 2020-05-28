Seven injured during boating accident at Lake Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven people were injured during a boating accident at Lake Brownwood overnight.

Lake Patrol Chief Troy Henderson told KTAB and KRBC the boat hit a rock jetty on the lake around 12:11 a.m. Thursday.

All seven passengers – who were under the age of 20 besides one 32-year-old – we injured upon impact. Chief Henderson says they’re from Sudan, Texas.

Three passengers were flown from the scene of the accident to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, and the others were taken to Abilene and Brownwood. Once they arrived at local hospitals, two more victims were flown to JPS.

The current conditions of the injured are unknown at this time, but Chief Henderson said some injuries were serious and others more minor.

Each victim was conscious when first responders arrived.

Investigators are now working to determine who was driving the boat, and criminal charges could be issued due to the severity of the injuries.

