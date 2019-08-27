Sheriff’s Office: Runaway kids could be in Brownwood, Early area

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement is looking for two runaway kids who could be in the Brownwood/Early or San Angelo area.

Ryan Woolridge, 15, and Joshua Woolridge, 12, left a note referencing running away, so no foul play is suspected, according to a social media post from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Public's Assistance Requested The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the… Posted by Tom Green County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The post states someone contacted the boys’ mother from an unknown number to tell her that they are okay.

“We would like to remind everyone it is against Texas state law, PC 25.06 Harboring a Runaway Child, to know a child is a runaway and not report it to authorities,” the Tom Green Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on either boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous crime tip line at (325)655-8111.