BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation.

Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021.

A press release from the Brownwood Police Department states Hill-Flesner and Anderson, “provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation.”

Police say investigators only recently discovered the video recording was falsified, and this evidence was presented in court so arrest warrants could be issued against the suspects.

Both Hill-Flesner and Anderson remain held in the Brown County Jail on bonds totaling at least $250,000.