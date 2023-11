BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was stabbed during an altercation in Brownwood.

The altercation happened on the 6900 block of St. Patrick Drive at Lake Brownwood Sunday.

Police say they were able to determine a 32-year-old male had stabbed a 46-year-old male.

The victim did sustain serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Investigators have identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.