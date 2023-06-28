BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the name Buckmasters may sound familiar to you with it being the longest-running hunting show in history, did you know about the charity by the same name? It’s dedicated to helping young ladies and gentlemen with disabilities and illnesses have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a real hunting trip. Not only does that exist, but its ‘top gun’ chapter is in Brownwood.

In preparation of Buckmasters Heart of Texas Chapter’s upcoming 18th hunting season, KTAB/KRBC met with the chairman of the chapter and the national director of the program in Bangs Wednesday morning.

In the Hart home, full of deer mounts, we first talked with Tim Schoen, Chairman of the local Buckmasters Heart of Texas Foundation. Schoen told KTAB/KRBC he was in prep mode for an upcoming month of hunts in October for people with disabilities and illnesses between the ages of 9 and 19.

“Starting out, I thought, ‘man if we sent one kid to that Alabama hunt to be on TV every year, that’d be cool.’ And now, we do more hunts than that. Y’know, they have usually 8 to 10 kids on that hunt, and now we do 12 to 15, up to 17 this last year,” said Schoen.

Watching the television program in 2005, Schoen said he was inspired to bring a similar program to the Big Country. It would only take about a year before things would get up and running with Brownwood’s chapter of Buckmasters Hunt for Life program.

In 2007, Schoen helped host the area’s first fundraising banquet, which held 200 people at the Brownwood Coliseum. There, the hunters’ taxidermized deer was presented to them. Since then, he’s helped put on banquets every May. This year, that date had to be pushed up to March, but expectations were exceeded when 750 people made an appearance, raising around $300,000, and even having a waiting list for sponsor tables.

With the money raised, Buckmaster Brownwood is able to take on more hunting trips for people who otherwise wouldn’t get the opportunity, and it’s all at no cost to the participants.

“We pay for the taxedermy… Have it processed for the families, get them the meat, whatever they want,” Schoen explained. “We’ve shipped mounts all over to people, and whatever they need- if they need help with travel expenses, we don’t mind. We’ll cover any cost needed for the hunt.”

Starting out with just one hunter in 2006, Schoen said the program expanded so much last year that he took 17 hunters out and harvested 20 animals.

Larry Hart, National Director for Buckmasters American Deer Foundation said he’s especially impressed with donor participation in the area.

“For the past 10 years, the Brownwood chapter has been what we call ‘the top gun,'” said Hart. “That’s why we have so much support here in Brownwood, simply because they know that we’re good Samaritans of their contributions, and they know where that money goes, and how many people it helps.”

Buckmasters Heart of Texas Chapter Banquet 2023 with Texas Representatives Stan Lambert and David Spiller

Buckmasters has six life hunt programs throughout the country, and two in Texas.

But how might this hunting program be different than others? Well, Buckmaster’s Life Hunts use adaptive tools to help.

One of these tools was a motorized chin rest hooked up to a rifle. This way, hunters without hand function can claim their shot. They use the chin rest to position where they want to shoot and use a straw to pull the trigger.

For vision-impaired hunters, a click-to-shoot mechanism was connected to another rifle. To the side of the hunter, a guide will hold a button to allow the hunter to shoot a bullet, but it’s the hunter who presses the button to allow that shot to be fired.

Buckmasters Brownwood also explained how track chairs work in the hunting field, allowing people who depend on wheelchairs to get around to be able to get to their hunting blinds in the field. They also use video scopes and a pop-up blind they may put up at a ranch about a week ahead of a hunt. However, some volunteering ranches may also donate adaptive hunting blinds themselves.

Buckmasters Heart of Texas Chapter Banquet 2023 with hunters Max Banks, Hunter Thomas, and Drew Deckard

“We’ve witnessed so many miracles,” Hart testified. “We’ve had so many cancer kids on our life hunts. I might get choked up about this, but we’ve seen kids go into remission after being with us. They lived a dream of something they thought they would never, ever be able to do.”

Theses adaptive tools help participants like 22-year-old Titus Holmes from Brownwood. Titus was fortunate enough to get connected with Schoen and Buckmasters Brownwood to go on a hunt in the summer of 2018.

“I love Tim Schoen, nice man, good guy, helped me. I love [to] hunt,” exclaimed Titus. “I shot my deer, amazing… I was so happy.”

Titus’s mom, Irene, told KTAB/KRBC they were connected through Titus’s high school teacher. Even though he came up short on the first day of his two-day hunt, he was able to go above and beyond in the second day, shooting two deer.

“It was beautiful… They mount the deers that the invites do, and they cover the whole expense of this experience. It was just so- it was a blessing,” Irene beamed.

Titus said he’s now invited back each year to the banquet, where he volunteers to help out. There, he gets to see old friends and make new ones.

Schoen called stories like Titus’s ‘divine intervention,’ being that his favorite part of the program is the harvest. He went on to tell a story about a young lady from San Antonio who went on a life hunt and wound up bagging a 291-inch deer!

“We hunted four hunts for it, never saw it,” illustrated Schoen. “The deer walked out of the brush, and he was just a monster. He came in, went to a feed spot, and had his rear end to us. The blind was a ground blind because she was in a wheelchair at the time, but it was shaking, and it was because of me and the guide. She was calm and still and ready, just waiting… He finally turned broadside, and she one shot dropped him. We were just in awe of what just happened.”

During the application process, hunt organizers will make the calls to determine what ranches will be best for the intended hunter so that they can ensure accommodations on a case-by-case basis.

As therapeutic as seeing the foliage and, sometimes, exotic animals can be, Schoen explained that these hunters mainly go after white-tailed deer.

Buckmasters Brownwood told KTAB/KRBC they use several local ranches to hunt within, as well as a few ranches along North Texas.

While Buckmasters Brownwood typically goes on small group hunts, and some hunts with just a family and a guide, they have a big hunt coming up in mid-October with six hunters. There are still a few spots left, follow this link to get in touch about an application. You can also follow this link to the chapter’s Facebook page to learn more. Buckmasters Brownwood said hunters are chosen based on the severity of their individual circumstances.