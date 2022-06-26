ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Firefighters worked to contain a brush fire near South 27th and Maple Street on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 pm the Abilene Fire Department responded to a brush fire in south Abilene where flames burned about 3 acres of brush while threatening buildings and structures in the area.

According to Abilene Fire Department Battalion Chief Joey Kincaid, firefighters were able to put out the flames before any structures or buildings were damaged.

Kincaid added that the cause of the fire is believed to have started from damage to power lines due to wind in the area. Despite the loss of about 3 acres, the fire was able to be contained.