ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 14 years ago, Bucketheads started out as a small jewelry store. Since then, this local business has expanded into multiple store fronts. Now, the two Abilene locations will combine into one big store that will open in the summer of 2023.

What started out as ‘Lucky Strands by Natalie’ and changed to Bucketheads in 2009, has grown tremendously over the years. The first store opened in 2014, the Lubbock store in 2018 and the most recent store in Coleman opened in 2021.

On November 26, Bucketheads announced with a video posted on social media that the two stores in Abilene will be combined into a large, one-stop shop. This has been a long-time goal and dream for the company and the writer of the Facebook post said they are grateful for the support customers have gave to allow this dream to become a reality.

This store is planned to open in the summer of 2023 and have every item Bucketheads has to offer, from jewelry, shirts, gifts and more. The current stores, located in the Mall of Abilene and off of South 27th Street, will remain open throughout this transition.