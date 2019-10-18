Bud Light sues Michelob over secret recipe

The maker of Bud Light is suing Michelob’s brewer for stealing secret recipes.

It’s actually a counter-suit filed Thursday in an escalating legal battle between two beverage giants.

It started in March when Miller Coors sued Anheuser-Busch In-Bev for false advertising.

The complaint is centered on a Super Bowl ad that suggested Miller Lite and Coors Light are made with corn syrup.

A judge then ordered Anheuser-Busch In-Bev to stop using certain language about corn syrup in its advertising, and to stop promoting its beers as having “no corn syrup” on labels.

The new counter-suit claims an Anheuser-Busch In-Bev employee printed screenshots of recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

He then allegedly took photos of the printouts and texted them to a Miller Coors employee, who says Miller Coors executives asked him to obtain the information.

A Miller Coors lawyer said in a statement that Bud Light’s recipe is not a secret.

He argues all the ingredients are listed on the beer’s packaging, and the brewer spends millions of dollars advertising them.

Anheuser-Busch In-Bev considers the exact weight and volume of those ingredients a trade secret.