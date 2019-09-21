Buddy Walk making a difference in the Abilene community

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Jinger Gerngross and her grandmother, Mickey Faricloth, love coming to The Abilene Zoo together because the zoo is a special place to Jinger, who was born with Down syndrome. She comes ever year for zoo camp, all paid for from The Upside Down Club.

“They’ve probably done more than I know about,” said Faircloth.

The money raised to pay for these things is made possible from The Buddy Walk.

“She has little friends that she has met through The Buddy Walk and The Upside Down Club that will be lifelong friends for her, they will, and the families have connected in a real special way,” said Faircloth.

The families that have members with Down syndrome are all coming together with the community.

“It just makes a grandma’s heart feel good to know that people care about her, love her, just for her,” said Faircloth.

The Buddy Walk is Saturday at Beltway Park Church’s south campus from 9 a.m. until noon and is free to the public.