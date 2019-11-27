Buffalo Gap Elementary students present check to volunteer fire department

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Elementary students in Buffalo Gap have showed their thanks this holiday season with a nearby organization.

According to a social media post by the Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Gap Elementary students voted unanimously to donate proceeds from their Change for Good fundraiser to the department.

The fundraiser, which involved students donating extra change starting at the beginning of the school year, yielded $781.99.

The check was presented at an assembly on Wednesday.

