ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the sight of construction cones near the Mall of Abilene becoming a familiar sight, when the construction will be complete?

Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization received an update from a TxDOT representative – they are only about a quarter of the way finished.

This project stretches 1.2 miles from Winters Freeway to Chimney Rock Road. The TxDOT representative said right now, they are working on some of the concrete and drainage work. The construction began in January as a part of the road safety project.

The Buffalo Gap Road construction process is expected to be finished in June of 2024.

