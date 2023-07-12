BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Perini Ranch Steakhouse has, once again, garnered national attention for its award-winning dining. Most recently, it was ranked in a list of America’s Top 50 Independent Restaurants for the year by a magazine dedicated to the restaurant industry.

FSR (Full Service Restaurant) Magazine put together an article, Introducing America’s Top 50 Independent Restaurants for 2023.

“Unencumbered by corporate chains, these full-service restaurants embody the true essence of culinary artistry, innovation, and personalized hospitality,” FSR staff wrote.

While a number of Texas eateries made the list, Perini’s was certainly a standout.

Listed as number 33 of 50 (slide 34), FSR gave a brief overview of Perini’s legacy:

“Originally a cattle operation, Perini Ranch Steakhouse was taken over by Tom Perini when he was 21 years old. Since then, the family-owned restaurant gained nationwide recognition, especially after catering the White House Congressional Picnic. The James Beard Award-winning steakhouse offers a range of Texan favorites, like mesquite-grilled Certified Angus Beef steaks, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, and Cajun-seasoned grilled catfish.”

In a Facebook Post, Perini Ranch Steakhouse expressed their gratitude of the ranking, “We’re incredibly honored to be named one of America’s Top 50 Independent Restaurants for 2023 by FSR. Being included in this list of cool kids feels pretty special!“

Perini Ranch was opened in 1983 by Tom Perini. The restaurant is located at 3002 FM 89 in Buffalo Gap, about a 20 to 25-minute drive south of Abilene. Every year, Perini’s hosts a slew of guests who travel from all over just to try its signature dishes.