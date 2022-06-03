BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rounding out their trip from Buffalo Gap to Four Corners and back through Roswell, it was last year’s second place team, The Golden Boys, who took first prize in the Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge 2022. The team, comprised of employees from Firehouse Fitness, says they are happy to have their time in the sun after last years near win.

“We had one goal in mind, we really did: To redeem ourselves from last year,” Josh Rader, of team Golden Boys, explained.

Along with bragging rights, their first place win comes with the Piston Cup trophy and a communal pot of $3,000 – which they have opted to donate to the event’s cause, Camp Able.

“It’s really just something we’re glad to be a part of,” Rader said. “And just [to] bring eyes to such a great foundation.”

Event founder and participant, Cody Cox, of team Van Haulin told KTAB/KRBC, this year’s run was an undeniable success- save for one minor oversight regarding their destination.

Teams gather at Four Corners waiting for gates to open

“Four Corners Monument does not open until 8:00 a.m., and they are not flexible at all,” Cox warned.

A few teams arrived four hours before opening. The long wait eventually yielded a reunion.

“Our entire crew was sitting there waiting on them to open the gates this morning, so it literally reset the entire race,” Cox said.

But the trip is only half of the challenge. Many teams took that extra time to fulfill a few of their challenges before getting back on the road.

B2 90s as Forrest Gump in Monument Valley

“There was lots of roadkill burials and TikTok dances going on out in the desert,” Cox explained.

The burials and bathroom-cleaning challenges took a back seat, though, when it came to fund raising. The dollars poured in so fast that they said they had difficulties keeping an accurate total.

“This is where it happened last year… Was on the ride home,” Cox recalled. “My Venmo is just blinging on my phone.”

Team B2 90s pushed a bit further than the others by that rising total, by fulfilling their fundraising promise to re-create Forrest Gump’s run through Monument Valley.

Even through stumbles, Cox said the memories he and his team has made – and the good they’ve all done – is going to stick with them for the rest of their lives. Now, the group is just eager to start next year’s run.

“We’ll have to pick a new spot and we’ll check opening hours this time, but we will be back next year,” Cox added.