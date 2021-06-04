Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge winners donate $2,200 cash prize to Camp Able

BUFFALO GAP Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- at around 8:30 PM the first of 22 teams made it back to Buffalo Gap from their round trip to the Grand Canyon. By just a few minutes it was the “Heck Yeah” boys that came in first. Followed closely behind by the Golden boys and bringing in third was the Merc.

Upon returning from their 26.5 hour trip the Heck yeah boys announced that they would be donating their $2,200 winnings to camp able on top of the nearly $30,000 that has already been raised.

Local businesses Bucket heads, lone Star dry goods, Sockdollager, and the Kings Barber came together to match that $2,200 donation for a total of $4,400 aside from the money previously donated.

All racers say that while it was an amazing and fun experience they’re all ready to stretch their legs, get home, and sleep in an actual bed.

When the other challengers return on Saturday there will be a dance in the streets accompanied by 7 local artists. Restaurants will be offering to go food for the whole block. Festivities start at 12PM