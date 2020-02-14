Buffalo Soldiers exhibit on display in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Henderson Art Gallery in Sweetwater is honoring Black History Month with a special Buffalo Soldiers exhibit.

Mila Gibson, a consultant for Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, helped bring Bob Snead’s work to the gallery.

“I was just thrilled to get this very famous artist with his inspiring paintings that educate and they inform and they just touch your soul,” Gibson says. “He decided to tell the story of the Buffalo Soldier through his paintings.”

It’s a story many people haven’t heard, but Dr. A.C. Jackson has made it a part of his life’s journey to to tell their story.

“The Buffalo Soldiers, the Juneteenth Cowboys, American Eagle Scouts have been selectively excluded from American textbooks and Texas textbooks,” Dr. Jackson says. “For four years from 1867 to about 1871 they were the only frontier army here in West Texas.”

“These are genuine Texas heroes, but you hear one chapter on black people: that’s slavery.”

Sharing the history is one reason Mila says this art exhibit is so important.

“We believe cultural arts builds community and brings people together, and that’s what this art show reveals,” Gibson says.

The Buffalo Solider exhibit is free and will be on display at the Henderson Gallery in Sweetwater until March 15.