ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building was broken into the early morning of Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department.

ASCO equipment was found on S. Treadaway. Authorities inform the equipment was broken into and then used to move the stolen items.

“Suspect(s) used this Truck from the business to move the stolen items,” said the APD. ” If you saw this truck early this morning or have info. Call APD, 676-6613.”