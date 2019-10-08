Burn ban in effect for Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County on Tuesday morning renewed a burn ban for the county.
The ban has been renewed after assessing conditions including multiple fires and characteristics of a drought.
During the burn ban, residents are not allowed to burn any combustible material outside of an enclosure.
Taylor County Precinct One commissioner, Randy Williams, pointed out that throwing out cigarette butts is a continuing cause.
Click here for a complete map of counties with burn bans enacted.
