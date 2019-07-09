Breaking News
Burn Ban now in effect for Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Commissioners on Tuesday morning enacted a burn ban for the county.

Because conditions that are favorable for grass fires, commissioners enacted the ban. The ban is in effect for the next 90 days, or until Commissioner’s expire it.

During the burn ban, residents are not allowed to burn any combustible material outside of an enclosure.

The burn ban does not apply to welders or for burning authorized for safety by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Click here for a complete map of counties with burn bans enacted.

