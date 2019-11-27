Burn ban reinstated in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County is officially under a burn ban.
A lack of rain and the higher winds have caused county commissioners to once again reinstate a 90-day burn ban throughout Taylor County.
This ban is set to end Feb. 24, 2020.
A violation of the ban is a class C misdemeanor.
