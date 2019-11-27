Burn ban reinstated in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas — A man who has been named as a person of interest in an Abilene murder has taken a plea deal in a separate drug case.

Law enforcement officials say Ricky Don Henderson accepted the plea deal Tuesday and will spend 25 years in prison.

In October, Henderson was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. The offense date was listed as July 28, 2016.

In late 2018, Henderson was named as a person of interest in the murder of Jeannie Quinn, but he has not been charged with murder. Quinn went missing from Levelland and her body was found hanging in a wooded area in Abilene in April 2018.

Henderson was arrested on unrelated charges several months after Quinn’s body was found, namely possession of THC. Henderson has been held in the Taylor County Jail since January.

Henderson’s wife, Stephane Meeks Henderson, went missing in 1993. She has never been found.

In the meantime, Quinn’s family is not only pressuring prosecutors for a murder charge, but also pressuring state officials to revoke his parole in a previous case via a petition on change.org.