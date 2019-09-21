Bus crashes near Bryce Canyon NP killing 4, injuring more than a dozen others

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five people remain in critical condition after a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists and injured dozens more near Bryce Canyon National Park.

Several agencies responded to the crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County late Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said a tour bus with 30 passengers plus the driver was eastbound on SR-12 heading towards Bryce Canyon. The bus drifted off the road to the right. The driver overcorrected to the left and the bus rolled one time.

The bus landed on a guardrail during the roll and then came to rest on its wheels blocking the westbound lane.

SR-12 was closed for nearly eight hours while Utah Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said Friday evening that the bus originated in Southern California, and the tourists on board were natives of mainland China.

https://twitter.com/Intermountain/status/1175247655598866432

This photo released by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services personnel assist victims of a bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

https://twitter.com/ChineseEmbinUS/status/1175173946213371905

The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.

This is developing story. We will continue to provide updates as details are released.

