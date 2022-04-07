ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A school bus with the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) carrying elementary school students were involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement to KTAB/KRBC, AISD called the wreck a ‘minor accident.’ The bus was taking 45 students from Bowie Elementary School home when it hit another vehicle, at the intersection of Barrow and South 14th Streets.

Witnesses said the bus driver had stopped at the red light, but somehow rolled and hit the back of another vehicle, also stopped at that red light, AISD said.

A school nurse was called out to help assess students, and several children received minor bumps, according to the statement.

“No individual was transported by the ambulance that arrived at the scene,” AISD said.

Parents of involved students were notified by Bowie staff. AISD said a few parents came out to the scene to take their children to see a doctor.