‘Busiest weekend in Abilene’ coming soon

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – May 7-9 has been deemed the “busiest weekend in Abilene” in the past few years, as ACU, McMurry, and Hardin-Simmons graduations, the Western Heritage Classic, and Mother’s Day all fall in the same three-day period.

City travel leaders like Kelly Thompson of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) say this boost in travelers is expected around this time and will give a jolt to our local economy.

“People are going to be able to see the power of travel this week as restaurants fill up, hotels are full,” says Thompson.

Hotels are now fully booked with some reservations being made as far back as January.

“I have often recommended to them that, when their kid starts their junior year, go ahead and book your graduation reservations as soon as you can for the next year,” says Sylvia Holcomb, Sales Manager at Residence Inn Abilene.

In 2020, graduations still drew in some crowds, though they were mainly held online. The Western Heritage Classic was canceled entirely, making this year’s event that much more likely to bring in a crowd.

“It also brings important funds to our Taylor County Expo Center, which has been responsible for bringing back so much travel,” said Thompson.

The Western Heritage Classic runs Thursday through Sunday (May 6-9). ACU, HSU, and McMurry graduations will be Friday and Saturday (May 7-8), and Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.