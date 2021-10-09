Business Mercado is back for 2021

The Abilene Hispanic Business Council of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them as they host the 2021 Business Mercado on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center. Sponsored by Happy State Bank, America’s SBDC at Texas Tech and Telemundo Abilene, this year’s event will feature exhibitors, the Hispanic Heritage of Abilene display, family fun, food and entertainment on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverage Stage.



“Business Mercado has a storied legacy in our community as the premiere event to help bridge the gap with Hispanic consumers,” said Travis Ruiz, KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo, Hispanic Business Council Chair. “This family friendly event is a favorite in our community and this year promises to be special and full of energy.”



Entertainment for the day includes a local mariachi band, Ballet Folkloric of the Big Country, and a Selena look-alike contest at noon, and much more.



This event is free to the public to attend, and safety protocols have been put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



Safety Protocols

Here at the Abilene Chamber, we’re committed to creating and providing an environment where you feel comfortable, but also have the freedom to do business. Here are a few guidelines we’ll be following:



– To protect your health and the health of others, masks will be strongly encouraged and will be on-hand for those who do not have one.



– We’ll have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility as well as signage encouraging one way traffic at our larger events.



– We’ve decreased the number of booths in the facility in order to accommodate more social distancing.



– We ask that if you do not feel well or have an inkling that you have been exposed to stay home.



– Thanks to our partner, Armament Shield Abilene’s Germ Killer, we have access to Breathe-In technology that will help disinfect the air at our larger events in the hope to mitigate viruses.



For more events, a detailed schedule, or additional information, please visit abilenechamber.com.

