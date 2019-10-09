Business trades flats for families in the Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s a family business that’s always been there to answer the call whether its changing a tire or changing your oil.

“It’s a 24 hour business, you know we close the doors here and you know somebody calls, we’ll we go, that’s just the way it works,” said Triple E Tire owner Enrique Pequeno Sr.

Now his son Enrique Pequeno Jr. is looking to expand that business by helping change the community.

“It’s about me serving someone else and me giving everything that I do,” said Pequeno Sr.

“I want to do more, there’s always more out there,” said Pequeno Jr. “I want to spread the love.”

Pequeno Jr. now hoping to spread that love through his toy drive campaign, trading in flats for families in the Key City.

“Without the community we wouldn’t be anything so it’s our way of giving back,” said Pequeno Jr.

Pequeno hopes to donate all the toys he collects throughout the season to the Toys for Tots Toy Drive, helping provide a little something extra for children in need.

“There’s a lot of Christmas’ they go without toys and stuff like that and so if I could be the one to help a kid or two around here and you know actually let them enjoy the Christmas spirit growing up then that would make a difference in their life and that would also impact mine,” said Pequeno Jr.

It’s a small act that this family is hoping will make a big impact.

“They were able to give toys to like 33 hundred kids so maybe we can meet that or go past that this year that’s something I look forward to helping him to,” said Pequeno Jr.

“I try to do the best that I can every day that the Lord allows me to do it and you know that’s the focal point of my life, it’s not always about the money and money comes when it comes,” said Pequeno Sr.

Customers can drop off the toys in exchange for flat repairs at the location at 1326 N Treadaway Blvd starting Tuesday through the first Friday in December.