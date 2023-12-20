ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Outback Steakhouse restaurant was evacuated during a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in a trashcan outside the restaurant on Ridgemont Drive around 1:00 p.m. and quickly spread to the exterior of the building.

Diners who spoke to KTAB and KRBC say they hadn’t even received their food when their waitress told them an evacuation was underway.

Everyone was able to get out of the restaurant without injury.

Crews are now checking to see if the fire spread to the attic, or if it was isolated to the outside.

No further information has been released.