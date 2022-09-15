BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’.

Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory.

She is one of 10 attractions to make the list, joining the ranks of Texas icons like Stonehenge II and the famous Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels.

Perini Ranch Steakhouse says Barbadilla was designed by sculptor Joe Barrington with Red Star Studio in Throckmorton, Texas. She has been in Texas since 2009 and now stands watch over the steakhouse, greeting guests from around the world.

Texas Monthly provided the following description about Barbadilla: “To find Perini Ranch Steakhouse, the home of a thirty-foot-long metal armadillo, wind your way through Buffalo Gap, a delightfully wooded enclave on the border between West Texas and the Edwards Plateau, right where the landscape starts to flatten and dry out. Built in Texas by an unknown sculptor and purchased by an adventurous Yankee, Barbadilla lived on a Vermont farm for half a decade before returning to her roots in 2009. She now holds court beside the parking lot of one of the state’s finest meat palaces, and she’s adorned with a custom nameplate necklace, not unlike the one Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and the City, which is how you know Perini Ranch is a real classy joint.”

Click here to read more about ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’ from Texas Monthly.