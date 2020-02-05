Ohio police officer overdoses after being exposed to ‘gray death’ during drug bust

Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  86
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Woman's Club All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Cisco College Cisco College Abilene Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kids on Maple Street Day Care Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Merkel ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Throckmorton ISD Trent ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Ohio police officer overdoses after being exposed to ‘gray death’ during drug bust

Business

by: Britt Lofaso

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- May 12, 2017, started off as a normal day for Ohio police officer, Chris Green.

Green said he had no way to know that later that day he would overdose on a new, mysterious drug after being exposed to it during a drug bust.

“I heard Narcan. I said, ‘Don’t you dare. I’m not overdosing. Here I am this big, tough police officer. I said absolutely not,” Chris Green said.

That day, Green and his partner pulled over two suspects who were accused of having drugs in their vehicle.

Green says the suspects began stepping on the drugs in an attempt to destroy the evidence, which sent tiny particles of the drug into the air.

“When you touch something and you make that substance airborne, it’s so fine. It’s so minute. You touch it, and you make it airborne. It’s going into your eyes. It’s going into your mouth. It’s going into your nose,” Green said.

Less than a minute after pulling the men over, Green says he started slurring his words, losing his vision and felt like he was having a heart attack.

“Within about 30 seconds to a minute of brushing it off my shirt and using hand sanitizer, I looked at my partner, and I was begging for help,” Green told News 10.

Green was overdosing.

“It’s like the tunnels closing in, and everything is just going dark. I lost total control,” Green said.

Luckily, paramedics were already on the scene and administered several doses of Narcan.

“If I would have met you or gave you a hug or came in proximity of you and you brushed up against me to make it airborne, there’s a chance of both of us overdosing. It’s that powerful,” Green added.

Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, Chief Medical Officer of drugabuse.com, said “gray death” contains heroin, fentanyl and/or carfentanil, which can be 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The drugs that make up “gray death” can be lethal on their own, but in combination, can lead to near-instantaneous death from overdose, Dr. Weinstein said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss