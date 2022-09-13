ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene.

Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is known for made-to-order burgers and handcrafted milkshakes, with locations all around Texas and a few other spots nationwide.

A biography on the restaurant’s website reads in part, “Twisted Root appeared on the second season of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri (2009) and suddenly Twisted Root was a dining destination in Dallas. While Twisted Root Burger Co. has seen incredible growth, Jason & Quincy have stuck to their roots and their senses of humor, using a hands-on approach to high-quality, fresh food in an casual atmosphere with tons of personality.”











Twisted Root Burger Co. is joining Bahama Bucks, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Cork & Pig Tavern, the Biscuit Bar, and more as mainstays in the Allen Ridge shopping center, which broke ground near Abilene Christian University in 2020. Apartments are also coming soon!