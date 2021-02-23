‘By the grace of God:’ No HazMat situation despite massive fireball after train, 18-wheeler collide

CAMERON, Texas (KXAN) — A train and an 18-wheeler collided Tuesday in Milam County, sending a ball of flames and thick black smoke into the air. It was a situation that could have been much worse, but the fire did not reach a train car carrying hazardous material.

“There was some hazardous materials a little farther back, so by the grace of God we were saved on that one,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.

The crash took place at a railroad crossing on Farm to Market Road 2095 near Cameron at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. The train crew and truck driver weren’t hurt.

“BNSF (Railway) showed up pretty quick and disconnected and moved the hazardous cargo out of range of the fire,” White said. “The train was carrying in the front compartments coal and gasoline and so that’s what caused the huge fire and all the smoke.”

No one was hurt — not the truck driver or anyone on the train. Approximately 13 of the 110 train cars derailed. Five of those cars were carrying gasoline and caught fire.

The crash did cause a house to burn down nearby but everyone got out safely.

“We do have some elderly people that we’ve evacuated from their homes and it does appear that one home has burned that was close to the tracks, but other than that, everybody seems to be safe and good,” White said.

Currently, there is a voluntary evacuation for the nearby town. Only people right by the accident scene are part of a mandatory evacuation.

“There’s no more threat at this point. It’s just put the fire out and clean the mess up,” White said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also on the scene and will be leading the crash investigation.

Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch took this photo from the scene showing the massive fireball at sunrise.

Photo Courtesy: Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch